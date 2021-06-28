US judge: Rep. Boebert can block people on personal Twitter

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert does not have to unblock a former Democratic Colorado state lawmaker from her personal Twitter account. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebert didn’t violate the free speech rights of former state Rep. Bri Buentello because Buentello blocked from Boebert’s personal Twitter, not a government account. Buentello was blocked by Boebert after Buentello called for Boebert’s recall following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Buentello’s lawyers argued it was unlawful for Boebert to block constituents because she uses her personal Twitter account to share official policy positions.