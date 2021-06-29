Body found after explosion at suburban Kansas City duplex

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found a body in the basement of a suburban Kansas City duplex where multiple people were injured in an explosion. John Ham, spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Kansas City division, told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday that the body will be taken to the medical examiner for identification once the Raytown building is secure. About half the structure was reduced to rubble in Monday night’s blast. Police said in a news release posted on Facebook that there were “multiple injuries reported” but didn’t provide any details on their severity or the exact number of people hurt. Police said the cause of the blast was unknown.