60 charged with running California-based meth network

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sixty people have been charged with running a California-based drug ring that sold methamphetamine around the country and in Australia. The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictments Tuesday after a year-long investigation of the ring, which was based in San Diego. According to prosecutors, the network obtained thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and smuggled it across the border into the United States in hidden compartments in cars and motorcycles. The meth then made its way to distributors who sold it throughout San Diego County, in 14 other states and in Australia and New Zealand.