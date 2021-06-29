Americans apologize to Tokyo court for role in Ghosn escape

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans charged in Japan with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, jump bail and escape Japan for Lebanon have apologized in a Tokyo court. Michael Taylor and his son Peter spoke Tuesday at the Tokyo District Court. The elder Taylor said he was misinformed by Carole and Carlos Ghosn about “torture” under Japan’s criminal system. The two are charged with aiding a criminal. They were arrested in Massachusetts last year and extradited to Japan in March. Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November 2018. He says he is innocent. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019.