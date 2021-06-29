Australia offers all adults AstraZeneca to speed up rollout

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is offering AstraZeneca to all adults to rapidly ramp up sluggish vaccination rates as more of the country locks down against COVID-19. The government has agreed to indemnify doctors who administer the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been blamed for at least two fatalities from a rare blood clot complication in Australia. That’s more than the single death from COVID-19 in Australia this year, and vaccine hesitancy has increased. Brisbane and surrounding cities were the latest places to announce a lockdown because of spreading infections. Sydney in the east, Perth on the west coast and Darwin in Australia’s north are already in lockdown and all reported new cases.