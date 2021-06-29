Congressional leaders urge FCC to perform equity audit

Congressional leaders and a media advocacy organization are urging the Federal Communications Commission to investigate how policy decisions have disparately harmed Black Americans and other communities of color, according to a letter sent Tuesday to the acting FCC chair. In the letter first shared with The Associated Press, Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Yvette Clarke of New York, and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan along with Media 2070 said the FCC needs to address its role in creating and perpetuating systemic inequities that have excluded people of color from media ownership opportunities. A lack of diversity and representation has long been a concern for media advocates and experts who argue that racism has historically permeated the nation’s media industry.