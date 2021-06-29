Eric Adams’ lead shrinks in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has lost much of his lead in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after the first round of ranked choice tabulation. Adams is a former police captain and state senator who campaigned focusing on public safety. Updated results released Tuesday showed him with a lead of only around 16,000 votes over former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia. Nearly 125,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted in the race. The Democratic primary winner will face Republican Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in the general election.