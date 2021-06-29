Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital from retreating Ethiopian forces and Ethiopia’s government declared a unilateral cease-fire. Tigray forces vow to chase “enemies” out of the region, signaling no immediate end to the fighting. The swift turn in the nearly eight-month war has left people scrambling to understand the implications for the region of 6 million people as communications links are largely cut. Major questions remain about the more than 1 million civilians in parts of Tigray that haven’t been reached with aid.