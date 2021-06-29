Florida baby picked as Gerber spokesbaby;’ wins $25,000

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A four-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new “spokesbaby” for the Gerber baby food company. Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, was chosen for the role, and given the title of Chief Growing Officer, after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Company. The contest is 11 years old and was started because the company receives countless photos from parents who say their babies resemble the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook. A drawing of Cook has been used on virtually all Gerber baby food for the past 90 years.