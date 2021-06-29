Gov. Noem to deploy South Dakota National Guard to Texas to assist border security

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Gov. Kristi Noem has announced up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops are being to deployed to Texas to help secure the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The governor's office says the deployment is in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations and federal law by illegal aliens crossing and unsecured border.

“The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide," said Noem in an official statement. "We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”

The initial deployment to the border will reportedly last between 30 and 60 days.

South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission. Officials say the deployment will be paid for by a private donation.