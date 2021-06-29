No. 2 Republican won’t say if GOP will support Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican won’t say whether his caucus will support or participate in a proposed select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise demurred when asked if House Republicans will sit on the panel, telling reporters at a news conference Tuesday that “I can’t answer that question.” When asked if Republicans will vote for a resolution to create the committee, he said “we’ll see how the vote goes.” That vote is expected Wednesday. Scalise’s reticence comes as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is under pressure over who he appoints to the panel.