Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst make stop in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Republican Party of Iowa hosts a reception on Tuesday night in Sioux Center, Iowa, featuring Iowa's two Senators.

The event was held at Deans Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, where Siouxlanders could hear from Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton also joined the discussion.

The senators were asked things like what keeps you up at night and what gives you hope.

"It really is the people of the United States of America that keep me very centered and hopeful for tomorrow. Our country is not made of one person or another. It is made up of Americans. And you will determine the fate and the future of this country," said Senator Joni Ernst.

China was one of the topics addressed by the senators.

"At least 15 years, they've been a threat. Stealing our intellectual property, our trademarks. Playing with our currencies so that they'd have a better trade environment. And all these things that violate in some respects even their own laws, but our laws," said Senator Chuck Grassley.

Senator Grassley and Senator Cotton also each did 22 pushups at the end of the event, in honor of the 22 veterans we lose each day to suicide.