June 29: Nebraska reports 48% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 914,398 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 1,454 since Monday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 48% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,838,065 vaccine doses. As of Tuesday morning, 73,870 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 74 more positive cases reported in the state since Monday. In total, there have been 224,404 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 32 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is up from 27 reported on June 28.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, bringing its total to 2,261.