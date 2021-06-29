June 29: South Dakota reports active COVID-19 cases drop to 146

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 345,302 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 2,718 since Monday's report.

This means an estimated 52.56% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 56.80% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 689,773 of its allocated vaccines, with 296,277 being Moderna, 370,800 being Pfizer and 22,696 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 29 report, health officials confirmed 19 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 146 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 174 reported June 28.

A total of 122,342 of South Dakota's 124,521 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 23 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,033 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. Three additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.