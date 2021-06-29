Last German troops leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says the country’s last troops have left Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year deployment in the country. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer tweeted that the last Bundeswehr soldiers “left Afghanistan safely” on Tuesday evening. She thanked the more than 150,000 troops who have served there since 2001 and said that “they can be proud of this mission.” The German military said that the last troops were on their way home via Tbilisi, Georgia, and that the last commander of the German contingent was on board an Airbus A400M aircraft bringing them home.