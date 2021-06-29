Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After a school year marred by the pandemic, states are starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at how far students have fallen behind. On Monday, Texas became one of the first states to release full results from its spring exams. The results show that reading and math scores fell to their lowest points in years. Other states are expected to release data in coming weeks. But experts warn that low participation rates in some places could leave entire states with unreliable data, and that within states there are pockets where many families opted out.