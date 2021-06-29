Maine course: Error sends dumpling machine to wrong Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A common but disruptive shipping error sent a custom dumpling making machine manufactured in China to the wrong Portland in May. The Portland Press Herald reported on Monday the owners of Little Brother Chinese Food ordered a custom dumpling machine in March but saw that the shipping receipt showed it was heading to the wrong coast. Lee and co-owner Claire Guyer hired a Boston-based customs broker Oceanair to help redirect the machine when it landed in Tacoma to be shipped to Maine, not Oregon. Kelly L’Heureux, vice president of Oceanair, said the error happens frequently and can be costly.