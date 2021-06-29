Paris conference aims to fast-track road to gender equality

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting to empower women says an international conference opening in Paris on Wednesday aims to fast-track the slow road to gender equality and mobilize millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly. UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview with The Associated Press that the underfunding of women’s programs and the slow implementation of a 150-platform to achieve gender equality adopted by the world’s nations in Beijing in 1995 “leaves a lot of women in a situation where they will never really realize their true and full potential.”