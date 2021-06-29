Red Cross hosts blood drive in Wayne, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - People in Wayne, Nebraska were rolling up their sleeves Tuesday giving the gift of life.

The Red Cross says blood supplies are low, and there are many reasons why that could be.

"So there's a lot of different factors. Definitely with COVID, people wouldn't be able to donate just for certain reasons, or they were scared to donate," said Christa Bloomquist, a collection technician at the blood drive.

Bloomquist said blood donations are perfectly safe, and it is always important to donate. She also said there was a good turnout Tuesday and there were some people who have donated before.

"There's quite a few people that have donated many times before coming in here, which is awesome," added Bloomquist.

Donor Elizabeth Nordby has donated blood before. She said there is one specific reason why she donates her blood.

"It just feels good to be able to give to the people that are in critical need for the blood, and it's just like giving back to the community," said Nordby.

She said her family was a big influence in her deciding to donate blood.

"My dad has been an advocate forever. He was an EMT and then my sister who's an RN definitely pushes for all of us in the family to donate blood," added Nordby.

Nordby also said her fear of needles does not outweigh the needs of those receiving blood donations.

