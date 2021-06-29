Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S.’s top general in Afghanistan has given a sobering assessment of the country’s deteriorating security situation as America winds down its so-called “forever war.” Gen. Austin S. Miller on Tuesday pointed to the rapid loss of districts around the country — several with significant strategic value — and said he fears the militias deployed to help the security forces could lead the country into civil war. Miller told a small group of reporters in the Afghan capital that for now he has the weapons and the capability to aid Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces. But he said only a political solution will bring peace to the war-tortured nation.