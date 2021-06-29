Yemeni official: Rebel missiles hit key city, killing 3

CAIRO (AP) — A Yemeni government official says that Houthi rebels have fired two missiles in a government-held city killing at least three people, including a child. The missiles landed Tuesday in the Rawdha neighborhood in the central city of Marib, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary. At least 10 other people, including two children, were wounded in the attack, al-Ghulisi said. A Houthi spokesman was not immediately available for comment. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014. Tuesday’s missiles landed in the same neighborhood where a Houthi missile and explosive-laden drone attack hit a gas station earlier this month, killing at least 21 people.