6 more bodies pulled from Florida tower rubble in highest daily toll

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower have pulled six more bodies from the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete. The number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children.

Earlier in the day, crews searching for survivors built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment.

The state fire marshal says that could accelerate the removal of concrete.

