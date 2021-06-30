Activists, journalists included in Myanmar prisoner release

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government has begun releasing about 2,300 prisoners, including activists who were detained for protesting against the military’s seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests. Buses took prisoners out of Yangon’s Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases. The head of the Yangon Region’s Prison Department confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners. It appeared, however, that not all activists and journalists were freed.