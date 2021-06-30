Amazon says its carbon footprint grew 19% last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says that its carbon footprint grew 19% last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic. The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year — the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil. Amazon’s carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, when it first disclosed its carbon footprint after employees pressured it to do so. The company said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 16% in 2020.