Arizona governor signs $12.8 billion budget with big tax cut

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law a $12.8 billion budget for Arizona that includes a significant tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy. Ducey’s signature Wednesday fulfills a long-held priority for the Republican governor, who promised to drive taxes as low as possible. The $1.9 billion in annual tax cuts alarmed Democrats, who say the state is temporarily flush with cash but will struggle to fund schools, health care and other priorities in the future. The governor is expected to sign the 11 bills that comprise the budget after Republicans in the House and Senate resolved a stalemate over whether to expand Arizona’s school voucher program to cover more children.