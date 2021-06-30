As the Titanic decays, expedition will monitor deterioration

An undersea exploration company plans to dive to the sunken Titanic to begin what’s expected to be an annual chronicling of the shipwreck’s deterioration. The 109-year-old wreck is being battered by deep-sea currents and metal-eating bacteria. OceanGate Expeditions president Stockton Rush says it’s important to document the wreck before it disappears or becomes unrecognizable. The first dive could be as early as this week. OceanGate also plans to document the site’s sea life and explore its debris field. The expedition includes archaeologists and marine biologists. But the firm is also bringing roughly 40 people who paid up to $150,000 to come along. They’re helping to fund the expedition.