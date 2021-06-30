Delta COVID-19 variant detected in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have confirmed the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.

The case was identified in Edmunds County in the north-central part of the state, but officials are assuming other cases may exist across South Dakota.

“We are closely following this development and would like to reiterate, to all South Dakotans, the importance of getting tested and vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota's Secretary of Health. “With easier access to the vaccine and testing, it has never been easier to protect yourself, your family and our communities.”

The concerns with the Delta variant, according to health officials, is that it appears to spread more easily from person-to-person, reduces the effectiveness of existing treatments, and reduces the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While COVID-19 case counts remain at an all-time low since the beginning of the pandemic, virus variants remain a threat diminished by increased vaccinations,” added Malsam-Rysdon.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and was first detected in the United States in March 2021.

For additional information on all the variants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.