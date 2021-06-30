Dry and warm weather taking over again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Areas of locally dense fog are with us once again this morning.



Those will likely clear up as we get into the mid morning hours with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.



It will overall be a very similar day to what we saw yesterday with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer.



Luckily, the humidity will stay low so it will not feel too bad despite highs in the mid to upper 80s and a lack of wind.



The clouds clear away overnight with some pockets of fog forming once again with lows near 60 degrees.



Sunshine looks to dominate with just a few clouds from Thursday through the holiday weekend.



Temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s with fairly low humidity levels (for July).



