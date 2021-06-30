Ethiopia hints at Tigray military move; cease-fire in doubt

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also says soldiers from neighboring Eritrea have withdrawn from Tigray. That cannot immediately be confirmed, but the withdrawal would be another major development in the nearly eight-month war. The spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force made Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the conflict. Tigray forces have dismissed the cease-fire Ethiopia declared as a “sick joke.”