GOP congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas congressman who has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 mask mandates has been seen without a mask for at least a portion of a commercial flight. Republican Rep. Chip Roy flew from Washington to his home district Tuesday to attend a border security event with former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press was provided a photo and video from a Southwest Airlines flight showing a bare-faced Roy chatting with fellow passengers on the flight, an apparent violation of federal law. Roy is a co-sponsor of a bill in Congress that seeks to bar federal authorities from requiring masks on commercial airliners or in airports.