GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A billionaire Republican donor is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S. -Mexico border. The amount of the donation was confirmed Wednesday by Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. Republicans, including Donald Trump, have railed against Democrats’ handling of an influx of crossings at the border. The donation highlights one way that big-dollar donors have insinuated themselves into governmental process and drive decisions. Noem’s office says she accepted the offer from donor Willis Johnson to save taxpayers money. Critics say the deployment amounts to political theater.