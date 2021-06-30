Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says an improvised explosive device has struck a busy market in Baghdad, wounding at least 15 people. The attack took place Wednesday in Sadr City in the eastern part of the capital. It was caused by an IED planted under a market kiosk. The military says an investigation was launched. Most of the wounded had minor injuries and left the hospital after receiving treatment. It’s the second time this year an explosion has targeted a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City.