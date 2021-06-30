June 30: Nebraska reports nearly 920,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 918,289 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 3,891 since Tuesday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 48.2% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,843,366 vaccine doses. As of Wednesday morning, 73,108 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 74 more positive cases reported in the state since Monday. In total, there have been 224,404 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 28 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from 32 reported on June 29.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, keeping its total to 2,261.