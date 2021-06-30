Mardi Gras Parade preparations underway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What was once known as The Big Parade, is now the Mardi Gras Parade. And it will be going down the streets of Sioux City Thursday night.

This year's parade will start at the Tyson Events Center and will end on Iowa street, which is reversed from years past. Parade organizers are thrilled to be back this year and be ready to go once again.

"Its been an interesting year, we're really excited to welcome back the Mardi Gras Parade here in downtown Sioux City, its a staple event that we have in the community as we welcome the Saturday in the Park, so we're really excited for it to be back." said Enzo Carannante the assistant general manager of the Tyson Events Center.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and will kick off the Saturday in the Park Festival which runs on July 2, and July 3.