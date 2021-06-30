Mexico condemns killings of 2 indigenous activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples has condemned this week’s killings of two activists from the Triqui community. The Triquis live in remote, impoverished communities in the mountains of southern Oaxaca state. Three Triqui groups are locked in a decades-long armed struggle that has seen dozens of killings. The institute said Wednesday that a Triqui man and woman were killed Monday. The institute is calling on local authorities to punish the killers, and it urges all the groups involved to settle matters peacefully. In 2010, a Finnish human rights observer and a Mexican political activist were shot to death in the same area.