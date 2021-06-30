NCAA’s NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

NCAA’s NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash inNew
A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. The transition has been anything but smooth. Seven states have laws set to go into effect Thursday designed to open up the market for athletes. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its rules but is only in position to consider a temporary fix. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.