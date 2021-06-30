North Sioux City prepares for legalization of medical marijuana

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - On July 1, medical marijuana will become legal in South Dakota. Communities across the state are preparing in different ways.

In North Sioux City, the city council approved two ordinances in preparation.

One, prohibited the public smoking and consumption of marijuana. The other focused more on licensing and dispensaries. Specifically, waiting for the states regulations to be announced.

"The first just simply dealt with pushing off on licensing until the state has a chance to create the rules necessary." said City Administrator Eric Christensen

North Sioux City will not be accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries until guidelines are set by the South Dakota Department of Health. That is expected to happen in October.