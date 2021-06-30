Sen. Grassley discusses Iowa farmers and politics in Washington with KTIV’s Al Joens

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is back in Iowa, and he's been spending some time in Siouxland.

On Wednesday, KTIV's Al Joens sat down with the Senator to ask him a few questions, including his current focus in the Nation's Capital and whether he's running for office again.

They discussed Grassley's long tenure with the legislator, the tone of politics in Washington and how farmers are doing with the current weather conditions.