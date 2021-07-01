Skip to Content

17 hurt as illegal fireworks caches explodes in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say it may take days to determine why a cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad in Los Angeles, injuring 17 people. The blast Wednesday evening destroyed an armored tractor-trailer rig, damaged nearby cars and shattered windows in homes. Most injuries, however, were minor. The blast occurred after police acting on a tip found tons of commercial-grade fireworks at a South Los Angeles home. Most was trucked away to a safe location but around 240 improvised explosives were considered too unstable to move and were placed in the armored truck to be detonated on site. Instead, the rig exploded. 

