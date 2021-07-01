Bedouin lawmaker seeks change through new Israeli government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Saeed Alkhrumi’s party made history by becoming the first Arab faction to sit in an Israeli government. Now he hopes to use its influence to benefit the impoverished Bedouin community in the Negev Desert, from which he hails. Tens of thousands of Bedouin live in unrecognized villages that are largely cut off from basic services. Their homes have been built without legal permits, putting them at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities. Israel has sought to relocate the Bedouin to established towns, but Alkhrumi says such policies are aimed at uprooting the community and disrupting its traditional way of life.