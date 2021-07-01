Chicago police report killings down, shootings up this year

CHICAGO (AP) — New figures from Chicago police say fewer killings were reported over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year even as the number of shootings and people shot increased. Police say that between between Jan. 1 and Wednesday there were 332 killings in the city — six fewer than in the first six months of 2020. Both numbers are much higher than the 246 recorded over the first half of 2019. Chicago has seen a number of mass shootings and mass killings in recent weeks. Coupled with others around the country in June, shootings stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer.