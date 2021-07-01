Emergency rooms preparing for holiday injuries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Keep the emergency room empty this weekend by being smart with fireworks.

The ER director at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Chris Hawkins, said a lot of common Fourth of July related injuries they see are for burns. The more serious injuries involve damage to the eyes or hearing from explosives.

To avoid injuries, Hawkins said to keep a safe distance from fireworks, be aware of what could be falling out of the sky and watch out for those sparklers.

"A lot of people think that sparklers are safe and that tends to be one of the areas that we get a lot of burns from are sparklers and the kids that handle them may not be practicing safety," said Chris Hawkins, ER director at MercyOne.

A study from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed firework-related injuries and deaths spiked during the pandemic.