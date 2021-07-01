Federal agriculture officials tour drought-stricken ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal agriculture officials are touring drought-stricken North Dakota. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven invited Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and Risk Management Agency Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy for a two-day visit to hear directly from farmers and ranchers about how one of the driest years in recent history is affecting their livelihoods. The U.S. Drought Monitor says about two-thirds of the state is under extreme or exceptional drought, which are the two top categories. On Wednesday, the group visited a federal Agricultural Research Service grazing unit in Mandan and made a second stop in Minot. Thursday’s stops are in Carrington and Argusville.