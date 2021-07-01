Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days. Branson’s company announced Thursday evening that its next test flight will be July 11 and that its founder will be among the six people on board. The rocket ship will soar from New Mexico. Bezos plans to blast into space from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He’ll be on the debut flight of a Blue Origin rocket with people, accompanied by his brother, a female aerospace pioneer and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.