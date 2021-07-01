Lake Area News: Staying safe this weekend if you are out on the water

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - If you're looking for some 4th of July fun this weekend, the Iowa Great Lakes will have you covered.

From fireworks to fun on the water, there's a lot to do in the Lake Okoboji area. But if you're out on a boat, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has some important reminders for staying safe.

Mike Hawkins with the Iowa DNR says boaters need to use extra caution because of the lower than usual water levels.

"Any time we've got lower water level conditions those points and some rocks and things that we see around the points on, say West Okoboji and even East Okoboji become a lot more prominent, and they're a lot closer to the surface," said Hawkins. "So those hazard buoys that are out on the lakes definitely need to be watched. We need to make sure that boaters are keeping their distance from those.”

Hawkins adds not every hazard is marked, making it even more important for watercraft operators to be aware of their surroundings in order to prevent costly damage from occurring to a boat, such as a bent prop.