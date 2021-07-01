Laurel-Concord-Coleridge proposes second bond issue

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - Laurel Concord Coleridge School is putting forth another bond issue to make improvements to the district's elementary and high schools.

The vote during the bond election last November came up 50 votes short of what was needed to pass.

The November bond was $23 million and this one is $25 million.

If approved, the bond will pay for more than 50,000 square feet of new construction to the high school, including knocking it down and building a new one. The high school would also be built with new science labs and a multi-purpose facility with a storm shelter.

The elementary school would also see improvements, including renovations to classrooms. School administrators say many improvements are needed and would help the overall learning environment.

“The elementary is really focused on renovation, safety, security, and overall quality of learning environment. The high school is brand new construction. We’re looking at modernized facilities and classrooms that will take our students, our teaching and learning into the next hundred years,” said Jeremy Christiansen, Superintendent of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School.

Christiansen said the schools need the improvements because of problems with infrastructure, due to the age of the buildings.

"In much of our buildings and at least most if the high school, we’re seeing that HVAC systems are not operational or very inconsistent, plumbing systems, we have pipes that are crumbling underneath, having issues continually with drainage and sewage and those sorts of things,” added Christiansen.

The bond would raise taxes to $12.08 a month per $100,000 evaluation, for years 1 through 7. It would drop to $4.66 cents a month through years 8 to 25. Ballots must be returned to the County Clerk's office by July 13 at 5PM.