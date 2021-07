SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered in Downtown Sioux City on Thursday for the Mardi Gras Parade, in spite of the heat, and after a year off because of the pandemic.

Floats started at the Tyson Events Center, went down 3rd Street, before finishing at Iowa Street.

Candy and beads were flying.

Even KTIV was there flinging some Bings.

Leaders with the parade say they were happy to be back this year.