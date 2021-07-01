More warm and dry summer weather as July starts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few pockets of fog will be with us early on this morning but it will likely not be as widespread as what we have seen the past few mornings.



Once those clear out, we will have a pretty solid summer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s, fairly low humidity and mostly sunny skies.



Winds will remain light out of the east today.



It will be a great day for outdoor activities; just have the water and sunscreen on hand!



Overnight it will remain quiet with a low near 60.



Expect similar conditions for Friday and Saturday with the high pushing close to 90.



More on how the holiday weekend looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.