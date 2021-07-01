Multiple new laws take effect in Iowa starting July 1

IOWA (KWWL) -- July 1 marks a day when a majority of new laws passed earlier this year by Iowa's Republican-controlled Legislature take effect.

Unless specified otherwise, Iowa laws usually take effect July 1 each year, which is the start of the state's new fiscal year. Some laws take effect immediately after being signed by the governor, while some others may not take effect until later on down the road.

According to the Iowa Legislature website, 183 bills passed in the 2021 legislative session. 153 of those take effect July 1. Here's a look at just a few of the new laws now in effect:

Gun Permits

Iowans 21 and older are no longer required to have a permit to buy or carry a handgun in most public spaces. Anyone buying from a gun dealer will still have to undergo a federal background check.

House File 756 makes it optional for Iowans to get a permit. Permits and background checks will not be required for private sales, but it's a federal crime to sell a gun to someone who isn't allowed to own one. The law makes it a Class D felony to sell, rent or loan a gun to someone who can't own one.

Anyone already barred from owning a gun, like a convicted felon, is still unable to legally buy or carry a gun in the state. The law also doesn't allow someone to carry a gun if they're under the influence of drugs or alcohol, in possession of drugs, or committing a crime.

Back the Blue

Senate File 342, more commonly known as the "Back the Blue" bill for raising qualified immunity for law enforcement officers and increasing penalties for unlawful protesters.

Protesters can't block a public roadway, anyone present during a riot (as defined by state law) is committing a felony, and the penalties for riot-related crimes are increased from misdemeanors to felonies.

Diversity Training

House File 802 bans Iowa’s public K-12 schools, universities and government agencies from teaching students or training staff about "specific defined concepts" such that the U.S. or Iowa is systemically racist or sexist.

Unlike some other states, Iowa's law doesn't specifically ban Critical Race Theory, which argues racism is embedded in systems and policies still in place in the U.S. today. While not named directly in the law, Governor Reynolds did discuss CRT when she signed the bill into law last month.

"Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character," Reynolds said in a statement. "I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination."

The law allows training "that fosters a workplace and learning environment that is respectful of all employees and students."

Another new law, House File 744, prohibits faculty and staff from violating students' First Amendment rights and employees to be disciplined, including possible termination, if violations do occur. The bill provides similar protections against free speech violations in Iowa's K-12 schools as well.

Child Sex Abuse

Senate File 562 removes the statute of limitations for sexual abuse or exploitation cases involving a minor. Previously, criminal charges had to be filed within 15 years of the victim turning 18.

The new law also extends the definition of sexual abuse crimes of a counselor, therapist, or school employee to an adult providing counseling or training who is not a school employee.

Failure to Report (Noah Herring's Law)

Senate File 243 makes it a crime to fail to disclose the location of a body with the intent to conceal a crime. The new law was introduced in response to the death of Noah Herring at the Coralville Reservoir last summer.

Herring drowned on April 7, 2020. Three teens and an adult were present when he died, but the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said none of them called 911, and they withheld information about his whereabouts. Herring's body was eventually recovered four days later.

Those present when he drowned weren't charged with failing to alert authorities because such charges didn't exist at the time. Anyone who witnesses someone else "suffering from imminent danger of death or risk of serious injury" and fails to contact authorities is now committing an aggravated misdemeanor. Someone who doesn't disclose the location of a body in order to hide a crime is now committing a Class D felony.

Leaving Scene of Accident

House File 524 makes it a Class D felony if a driver involved in a crash that results in injuries leaves the scene.

Driver's Education

Thanks to Senate File 546, parents can now teach their kids how to drive, eliminating the requirement for a driver's education instructor. Previously, only families who had home-schooled their kids could teach them how to drive. The parent instructor must have a valid driver’s license and have maintained a clear driving record for the previous two years.

The law also eliminates the requirement of 30 hours of classroom instruction, simply requiring completion of a curriculum. It also changes the required driving time with a parent to 30 hours.

Child Care

Several new laws will help address some of Iowa's child care issues. House File 260 allows unregistered home-based child care providers to provide child care for six children, if at least one is school-age. Previously, the limit was five.

House File 302 addresses the "child care cliff" by providing a gradual phase-out of those who are eligible for the Department of Human Services' child care assistance program as their income rises. Previously, those receiving assistance were immediately cutoff after reaching a certain income level.

Families receiving assistance could make up to 225% of the federal poverty level before being immediately cutoff from assistance. The law phases out the assistance to families that make between 225% and 250% or 275% for those with special needs care.

Senate File 619, a wide-ranging rewrite of the tax laws doubles the family income limit from $45,000 to $90,000 to qualify for the Early Childhood Development and Child and Dependent Care tax credits, which assists families with child care or preschool expenses.

Charter Schools

House File 813 expands Iowa’s charter school rules, allowing groups to set up schools by applying directly to the state and bypassing local school boards.

Organizers can still apply for approval through local school boards. The state currently has two charter schools formed using this method, one in Maynard and another in Storm Lake.

To-Go Alcohol Sales

Iowa bars, restaurants and grocery stores can now permanently sell alcohol to-go through third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, thanks to House File 766.

Alcohol to-go became popular in 2020 to help bars and restaurants that had to close, had reduced capacity, or were seeing fewer customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the law is now in effect, it may take some time for restaurants and delivery companies to start offering the service.

Fluoride in Water Supply

House File 390 now requires owners/operators of a public water supply system to notify customers at least 90 days prior to taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation of its water supply. The public water supply must also provide notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Community water fluoridation is the precise adjustment of natural fluoride levels to the optimal level of 0.7 mg/L to help prevent cavities. According to the IDPH, other benefits of water fluoridation include:

A cost-effective and efficient way to prevent and reduce tooth decay.

For every $1 spent on community water fluoridation, $38 in dental treatment costs are saved.

Reduction in cavities by at least 25% in both children and adults.

A lifetime of cavity prevention regardless of age, income, or education.

The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information, education, and assistance to water supply professionals, health care professionals, and the public. To see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, click here.