Newspaper asks judge for access to Arizona audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest newspaper is asking a judge to order the state Senate and a contractor hired to review the 2020 election to turn over public records. The Arizona Republic filed the lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit seeks financial records and communications about the Senate Republicans’ unprecedented partisan election audit. A lawyer for the Republic argues the records are subject to Arizona’s public records law because the audit is being conducted on behalf of a public body. Lawyers for the Senate have argued in another case that Cyber Ninjas is not subject to the public records law.